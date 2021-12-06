Congratulations to Russian Tennis Federation team on winning Davis Cup 2021 in Madrid, Spain

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I heartily congratulate you on your victory in the Davis Cup!

Winning this major prestigious tournament is a huge, landmark event both for our national team and Russian tennis in general. You have shown exceptional skills, character and team spirit, played brilliantly in all the matches and in the finals, and have become the strongest team of 2021, also defeating all rivals in the ATP Cup and the team challenge at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

And, of course, special recognition goes to Shamil Tarpishchev, who played his 100th match and won the third Davis Cup title as the national team captain.”

