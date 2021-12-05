Meeting with President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Rocca, good afternoon.

I am delighted to welcome you. Thank you for being with us on this day and for your visit to Russia.

As you know, the UN General Assembly established International Volunteer Day in 1985, while Russia began celebrating it five years ago. I would like to note that over that period, the Russian volunteer movement has become strong and respectable, and really has a serious impact on humanitarian aspects of life in Russia.

You know about the #WeAreTogether campaign, which has been active in Russia for more than two years – sadly – during the pandemic. It has now evolved into a nationwide movement. Hundreds of thousands of people are involved and they have already helped 6.5 million people. We do our best to support such undertakings and activities. I know that you, too, took part in this work. Thank you very much for that.

For my part, I have also met with volunteers today – just before joining you I met with the winners of state decorations. I awarded the person who won the [2021 Volunteer of the Year] contest, a paediatrician at one of the medical centres. I just heard young people – they are all young people – tell me how they do their work, what tracks they are moving on, and what they see as their priorities. All this certainly makes the most favourable impression.

Mr Rocca, we have been working fruitfully for a long time with your organisation, with the Red Cross and Red Crescent. This federation makes a significant and sizeable contribution to the development of that very humanitarian aspect of which I just spoke. We know how much attention you personally give to these matters.

Next year, in 2022, we will celebrate the 155th anniversary of the Russian Red Cross Society, and we will certainly make every effort to ensure that this date is celebrated deservingly. I am confident that the Russian Red Cross will also fulfil its mandate in good faith, selflessly serving people and developing cooperation with its colleagues and partners from other countries. I know that the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies, which you lead, spans 192 countries – a very large and respectable organisation. Such broad interaction between different states contributes to the effective promotion of programmes in healthcare, social services and disaster relief.

The humanitarian mission of the Red Cross is extremely significant for all of humanity, especially now in the context of the pandemic. We understand this perfectly and are fully aware of this. The fundamental principles of the Red Cross movement – humanism and impartiality – are indeed the driving force for achieving results in all other aspects of interaction in the international arena and creating a special atmosphere for people to better understand each other and to join forces to stand up to the challenges humanity is facing. There is no need to list them now; there are many of them. Your activity will certainly help to ensure that they are solved in the best possible way.

We are happy to see you and we hope that our interaction with your organisation will continue in the nearest future, as well as in the medium and long term.

We are delighted to see you in Russia.

Welcome.

