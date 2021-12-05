Greetings and congratulations to participants, organisers and guests of the Union State Sambo Cup

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This tournament has become a significant competition in the calendar of the Union State’s major sporting and public events. Every year, it brings together the best sambo athletes from different countries as well as their dedicated fans. Importantly, in addition to participants, the tournament organisers also invite sports veterans who give masterclasses and tell young competitors about the history and traditions of sambo, one of the most entertaining and dynamic martial arts.

I would like to thank the event organisers for the work they have done and for their creative and unconventional approach to promoting sambo. I am confident that Sambo Cup of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will take place at a high level and will offer many impressive and hard-fought matches.”

