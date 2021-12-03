Working group meeting to prepare meeting of Council for Development of Physical Culture and Sport

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was co-chaired by Presidential Aide, Deputy Chair of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , and Head of the Working Group, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region .

Attending the meeting were also representatives of the Presidential Executive Office, the Government Staff, the Federal Assembly, federal and regional executive agencies, state corporations, shareholding companies, national sports federations and other organisations.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin Matytsin OlegMinister of Sport , Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education and others delivered reports at the meeting.

It was noted that in order to promote a healthy life style among Russian citizens and to achieve national goals and development targets, it is important to analyse the experience of the most successful foreign countries and establish modern mechanisms for the development of mass sport using digital technologies on a wide scale.

The Head of the Working Group suggested that work to develop a federal information system in the area of physical fitness and sport on the basis of the Government Services website should rely on the latest positive practical results of regional information systems, including those used in Moscow and Moscow Region.

The participants in the Council’s upcoming meeting will present the results of introducing the federal information system in the area of physical fitness and sport.

