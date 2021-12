Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin congratulated Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic on the successful parliamentary elections in the republic. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as close cooperation within integration associations in the Eurasian space.

The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI