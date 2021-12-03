Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The human rights center “Viasna” is monitoring the facts of political persecution in Belarus on December, 2-3. With the referendum coming up, repressions against Belarusians are strengthening: people are being detained, searched and intimidated in other ways; Telegram chats and channels are being recognized as extremist materials and groups.

Police search homes of Viasna activists across the country

Today, searches have been going on all over Belarus since the early morning.

On December 3, independent journalist Yury Dziashuk was detained in Biarozaŭka, Hrodna region. Later that day, he was released, having written pledge not to disclose any information about his case.

Journalist Yury Dziashuk

In Kamianiec, Alena Satsevich’s home was searched, after which she was detained.

Aliaksei Kaveryn, presenter of the radio station “Homieĺ FM”, was detained in Homieĺ for “calling for violating public order” in one of the closed Telegram chats. Criminal charges has been pressed against him, though the CC Article has not yet been specified.

Radio presenter Aliaksei Kaveryn

It seems that the security forces are holding “preventive talks” with those who participated in the presidential elections-2020 as independent observers. Human rights activists are aware of at least two such cases on December 3.

