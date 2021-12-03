Information security incidents: 2021 Q3 results

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In 2021 Q3, the Bank of Russia initiated the blocking of 24,400 telephone numbers used by fraudsters to steal money from people. This is twice as much as over the same period last year.

As a result of its efforts in this area, during this period, the regulator also limited access to 1,900 online resources used by fraudsters for illicit purposes. The absolute majority of them (over 1,500) are websites of illegal financial entities or online resources spoofing websites of operating financial institutions.

For more details, refer to the Review of Reporting on Information Security Incidents Related to Funds Transfers.

Preview photo: SeventyFour / Shutterstock / Fotodom

