Bank of Russia and State Bank of Vietnam sign information security memorandum

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 1 December 2021, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the State Bank of Vietnam signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Interaction in Countering Cyber Attacks.

The document was signed at the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Van Thanh. The meeting was held during Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Moscow.

This Memorandum will promote the efficiency of collaboration between the Russian and Vietnamese financial regulators to ensure information security in finance.

