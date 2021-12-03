Bank of Russia and Reserve Bank of India sign cyber security cooperation agreement

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 25 November 2021, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the Reserve Bank of India signed the Cyber Security Cooperation Agreement.

This Agreement will enhance the efficiency of collaboration between the Russian and Indian regulators to ensure information security in finance.

The signing of the document is timed to the Russia—India summit to take place on 6 December 2021.

