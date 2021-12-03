Alexey Miller and Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency, discuss supplies of Russian gas

Source: Gazprom

December 3, 2021, 15:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The meeting reviewed relevant issues of cooperation, focusing in particular on the supplies of Russian gas.

Background

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Bosnia and Herzegovina via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI