A disabled man from Hrodna sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for honking

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/105924 2021 2021-12-03T11:35:27+0300 2021-12-03T11:35:27+0300 2021-12-03T12:09:36+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/grodna-2020-08-10.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Hrodna on August 10, 2020

Another verdict in a criminal case related to protests in Hrodna on August 10, 2020 was announced in the Kastryčnicki District Court of Hrodna. Dzmitry Horbač was tried for organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

The case was considered by Judge Vitaĺ Labocki. On August 10, 2020, Dzmitry Horbač was driving in the city center and honking, thus greeting the protesters. The next day, on August 11, he was detained but soon released.

However, a few months ago Dzmitry Horbač, who has a disability, was detained again and taken into custody. Judge Vitaĺ Labocki sentenced Dzmitry Horbač to one and a half years in prison, having given him the punishment requested by the state prosecution.

