25th anniversary General Meeting of International Business Congress to be held in St. Petersburg on June 3, 2022

Source: Gazprom

The International Business Congress (IBC) held its Presiding Committee Meeting today in the form of absentee voting.The Meeting participants took stock of the IBC performance in the year 2021, approved its budget, and adopted decisions on its activities for 2022. Among other things, the implementation plans for social projects in the areas of science, education, and rehabilitation medicine were endorsed.The Presiding Committee approved the central theme of the 25th General Meeting of the IBC: “Affordable Energy for the Development of Global Economy.” At Gazprom’s invitation, the anniversary Meeting will take place in St. Petersburg on June 3, 2022.

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is a non-governmental and non-profit organization.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communication; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Perspective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.

The IBC consists of more than 100 companies and organizations from 23 countries, among them Gazprom, Bank of China, China National Petroleum Corporation, Comita D. D., DNV GL AS, Ernst and Young BV, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, OMV AG, Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A., Petrovietnam, SAP LLC, Siemens, Shell, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Yokogava Electric, VTB, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC’s supreme body is the General Meeting. The 49-member Presiding Committee exercises general management.

The IBC is implementing five social projects: support for Leo Tolstoy European School in Berlin (Germany); the scholarship program for children from low-income families at the St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance; the Youth Day project; the scientific competition Oil and Gas Projects: A Glance into the Future; and medical support for children with disabilities.

MIL OSI