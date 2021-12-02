Meeting with KAZ Minerals Board Chairman Oleg Novachuk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr Novachuk.

Tell me about your company. I know that it operates in the CIS and Russia and that you are about to start a big project in Chukotka.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of KAZ Minerals Oleg Novachuk: That’s correct.

Vladimir Putin: Please, go ahead.

Oleg Novachuk: Our company was founded in Kazakhstan. We started by developing deposits with small amounts of copper but large areas. Today KAZ Minerals is the largest copper producer in Kazakhstan. We also have projects in Kyrgyzstan, where we are the second largest gold producer.

When we started exploring potential areas where our experience could be useful, we researched 92 copper projects around the world and realised that Russia’s potential is simply enormous. We made comparisons, and I wanted to report to you about the Baimskoye field, located north of the Arctic Circle in the Chukotka Autonomous Area, which turned out to be the fourth largest in the world.

You can see from this chart that the first largest is located in America. It is called Pebble. The third largest, Reko Diq, is located in Pakistan. Production at the first mine seems to be impossible because they have been trying to obtain a permit from environmental authorities for 35 years. Most likely, production at this mine will never begin. As for Reko Diq in northwestern Pakistan, for 12 years, it has been a subject of litigation between investors and the local government, which does not report to the central government. So, it is also unclear when production will start.

If we forget about these two mines, our field will be the second largest in the world.

Vladimir Putin: What about this one?

Oleg Novachuk: This is Udokan, another deposit in Russia. Essentially, the two largest deposits are located in the right place. I will tell you about our strategy in a bit. Both of these deposits are the right size and located in the right place.

Our Baimskoye field has tremendous reserves, including projected reserves. They amount to 23 million tonnes of copper and 2,000 tonnes of gold. This is possibly the largest copper and gold reserves in the world, since the largest field, Pebble, also contains 2,000 tonnes.

We are planning to develop this deposit for 60 years, and initial production is scheduled for early 2027. We will process 70 million tonnes of ore.

We are planning to build two ore-processing plants with an annual capacity of 35 million tonnes each. They are now seen as the world’s largest. The plan is to produce 400,000 tonnes of copper equivalent annually.

The deposit was discovered in 1972 but has not been developed so far. This can mostly be explained by low copper content in local ores, just 0.5 percent. About 25 years ago, such deposits were not valued, they were not included in balance sheets, and no one even bothered to look at them. By the way, all of the five largest deposits, except Udokan, were not listed among deposits, either.

About 25 years ago, new technologies were developed and large-scale equipment emerged. I will report about this equipment separately. After that, they started looking more closely at these deposits, which became economically viable.

We have another problem here in Russia, and it has to do with infrastructure. Of course, no technology can help when there is absolutely no infrastructure.

The climate, especially in Chukotka, causes the third layer of problems facing such deposits. The problem is that it is possible to deliver a consignment during the four-month navigation season and unload it at a port. However, the deposit is located 600 kilometres away, that is, along a straight line. But the actual distance is even longer. Add to this the marshy terrain in summer, and it is impossible to deliver the shipment.

So, in the end the deliveries are made in winter, when the terrain is frozen. But the navigation season ends and the cargo has to wait. Consequently, I have to buy everything that I need for the next winter season already today, before the contract expires. If anything goes wrong or there’s a miscalculation, the project is delayed by 12 months. And such ambitious large-scale projects as ours …

I just wanted to show you that we have already finished the estimates for this project, and have done the banking, technological and economic feasibility study. We are expecting the project to cost 620 billion rubles or US$8.5 billion. We have already spent 44 billion rubles.

To be continued.

MIL OSI