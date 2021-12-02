Meeting on coal industry in Kuzbass

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

As we all know very well, last week – on November 25 – a tragedy, a big disaster, happened in the Kemerovo Region. An accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine killed miners and rescuers. This is a tragedy and pain shared by Kuzbass and the entire country, all of Russia.

I would like to once again offer my condolences and words of support to the victims’ families and friends. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

All these days we stayed in close contact with the region’s governor, Sergei Tsivilev, who heads the emergency response centre. Regular updates also come from the Emergencies Ministry leadership.

As you know, senior officials of the Emergencies Ministry and Rostekhnadzor travelled to the region immediately, and, of course, federal agencies received instructions to provide help and assistance to the families of those killed and injured.

We all must keep a close eye on the situation.

Today I would like to ask you to report on what has already been done and what must be done by the Government and other authorities. Above all, of course, we are talking about medical assistance for the injured: how many are already out of the hospital and how many remain there, are there enough medicines and medical equipment, is any additional assistance required from federal medical centres? I know that, according to preliminary reports, nothing seems to be needed, but, nevertheless, I would like you to report on this additionally.

I would like to ask the Government and local authorities to take care of everyone who had to face this disaster, families and friends of the victims, and to carefully consider every case. Personal and family situations may differ – I know this very well from the past tragic events – we cannot be guided solely by instructions on paper here.

During our meeting, I expect to hear a report on how federal payments are being made to families who have lost their loved ones, as well as to the injured, what has been done and is being done in the region.

Of course, we must investigate all the causes and circumstances of the accident. The relevant instructions have been given to the General Prosecutor’s Office. I would like to hear how they are being implemented today.

As reported, according to the preliminary data, the accident happened due to an entire range of safety violations. The region’s administration has already issued instructions to inspect all the mines in the region and analyse their fire safety condition, including the availability and serviceability of sensors showing methane concentration in the air.

It is well known that miners’ work involves higher risk. At the same time, it is unacceptable to abuse and exploit the courage of people who descend into mines. Their lives and health must be protected, and this is the personal responsibility of everyone who is involved in organising extraction: heads of enterprises, representatives of oversight and supervisory bodies, and owners.

Those who, in pursuit of profit or for some other reason, ignore, neglect the safety of people and expose them to mortal danger, must be punished according to the law, harshly, and held responsible for compliance with safety rules in mines and at all facilities of the mining industry, as well as for the proper condition of equipment and personal rescue equipment.

Today we will examine the implementation of the decisions made 11 years ago after the gravest accident, the tragedy at the Raspadskaya mine. Back then, we talked about systemic work to ensure safety at coal-mining enterprises, and today we will analyse these issues. However, it is clear that additional steps are needed here, including economic ones.

Of course, after these decisions were made back in 2010, I was updated on how the instructions were implemented. We must look at how they have been implemented, what has been done and how. Let us get down to this.

