Visit to GES-2 House of Culture

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Accompanied by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor and President of V-A-C Foundation for Contemporary Art and NOVATEK Board Chairman Leonid Mikhelson, the President inspected, among other things, the House’s exhibition halls, education programme classes, the recording studio and workshop rooms. The tour was given by V-A-C General Director Teresa Mavica.

The new cultural space also includes a cinema, a concert hall, a library, lecture halls for public events, art studios and residences, shops, a children’s playground, a café and a restaurant.

The House of Culture is opening in early December in the GES-2 building, formerly a city power plant. The site, which was designated as a cultural landmark in 2009, was purchased by V-A-C Foundation, a private cultural institution, which made it its permanent platform.

