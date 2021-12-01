Police search homes of Viasna activists across the country

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Larysa Shchyrak

Today, searches have been going on all over Belarus since the early morning.

At the moment, Viasna human rights defenders know about searches of the Mazyr human rights activist Uladzimir Tseliapun, activists from Viciebsk Uladzimir Kiyko and Mikalai Kachurets, activists from Hrodna and Brest, as well as Kryčau journalist Siarhei Niarouny. A search was conducted at home of the journalist Larysa Shchyrakova in Homieĺ, after which she was taken for interrogation. A search was also conducted at home of the Homieĺ politician and activist Vasil Paliakou.

In addition, multiple searches have been taking place in Minsk since 7 am.

According to the human rights defenders, searches have been conducted in the homes of at least 10 people.

