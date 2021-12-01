Number of participants in voluntary pension system exceeds 6.2 million: 2021 Q3 outcomes

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Over Q3, the total portfolio of pension funds increased by 1.1% and exceeded 6.6 trillion rubles, of which 4.6 trillion rubles were the money of non-governmental pension funds (NPFs). This happened as the situation in the Russian debt market was improving and the value of shares was rising. These data are given in the Review of Key Indicators of Non-Governmental Pension Funds.

According to the first-nine-month results, the weighted average return on investment of NPF pension savings was 5.5% p.a., and of pension reserves — 3.2% p.a. NPFs were building up their investments in corporate bonds while decreasing their holdings of government securities. Moreover, they cautiously invested in the equity market, which suggests their unwillingness to take additional risks. Nonetheless, it was the presence of shares in the portfolios of NPF pension savings that ensured their higher profitability compared to the investments of Russia’s Pension Fund.

