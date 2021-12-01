Meeting with VTB CEO Andrei Kostin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Kostin, shall we start with this year’s performance?

President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrei Kostin Kostin AndreiVTB Bank Chairman : Yes, Mr President. We have achieved good results and expect record high profits that are likely to exceed 300 billion rubles. I think that the main reason for this is mostly the favourable economic situation in the country, including high growth rates, growth of incomes, and a surge in our clients’ profits. On the whole, it is a good and favourable situation.

The second reason is that we have implemented an in-depth digital transformation at the bank, the so-called 600 Days programme, which has put the bank at the level of most advanced banking technologies. This, of course, has boosted the effectiveness and profitability of our work.

If we take other indices, the real sector lending portfolio has increased by eight percent over the first ten months of this year. We have actively joined the programme of aid to small and medium-sized businesses, the so-called FOT 3.0 (Payroll Fund), which was launched, pursuant to your instructions, on November 1. This programme makes it possible for small and medium-sized businesses to retain their employees. The VTB Bank accounts for almost a quarter of all loans under this programme.

As for our outreach efforts, the bank’s lending portfolio has grown by 18.4 percent, predominantly due to mortgages, which are in huge demand, even despite the trend towards higher interest rates. For the first time, we have lent one trillion roubles within 11 months, which has enabled some 300,000 families to move into better housing.

We are actively using the state preferential-rate mortgage programmes, with approximately a quarter of all mortgage loans being in the government-subsidised preferential category. Right now, we are introducing new products, such as the so-called eco-mortgages involving a 1.6 percent reduction in the interest rate, provided a lender buys housing conforming to the highest environmental standards. We will develop this trend.

