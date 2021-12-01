How companies implement corporate governance principles: Bank of Russia review

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Joint-stock companies on Level 1 and Level 2 quotation lists of the Moscow Exchange comply on average with 77% of the Corporate Governance Code principles, whereas Level 3 companies — with 51%. These results are contained in the annual Review of Corporate Governance Practices at Russian Public Companies based on 2020 annual statements.

Due to the pandemic, many companies found it difficult to hold general meetings of shareholders and board of directors meetings in person, which affected the average level of the implementation of the Code principles. However, at the same time there was an increase in the number of companies with independent directors accounting for at least two-thirds in management bodies. According to the expert assessment, the quality of public joint-stock companies’ explanations why they do not comply or partially comply with the Code continues to improve gradually. Moreover, the number of those providing comprehensive and clear responses is on the rise.

In its review, the Bank of Russia also clarifies some questions received from the companies. In particular, attention is paid to board of directors succession, organisation of internal audit, dividend policy, and disclosure of information about companies’ activities.

The monitoring launched by the regulator was joined by 66 companies put on Level 1 and Level 2 lists of the Moscow Exchange and 149 Level 3 companies.

