German MPs adopt political prisoners David Zbaranski, Andrei Liubetski and Uladzislau Karetski

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of Libereco’s solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou, Wiebke Esdar (German Bundestag, Social Democratic Party), Armin Grau (German Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens) and Chantal Kopf (German Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens) have taken on a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

David Zbaranski is a student and was still a minor when he was arrested on 30 November 2020. He was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for allegedly “participating in protests” (Penal Code, Art. 293).

Wiebke Esdar, member of the German Bundestag

Wiebke Esdar, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for David Zbaranski and declares: “The Belarusian regime must release David Zbaranski immediately! I am particularly moved by the fact that this is such a young person. Out of solidarity with him and all people who are imprisoned because of their commitment to democracy and freedom, I support David with this godparenthood. I call for the release of all political prisoners.”

Andrei Liubetski is a medical doctor. On 4 May he was arrested for allegedly “participating in protests” (Criminal Code, Art. 293), “insulting the president” (Art. 368) and “organising or participating in activities that grossly violate public order” (Art. 368).

Armin Grau, member of the German Bundestag

Armin Grau is a member of the German Bundestag and states: “Andrei Liubetski has exercised his civil rights, including the right to freedom of expression in an unfree country. For this he has been in prison for over half a year without his trial having begun. The charge is “Insulting the President». It is the president of Belarus who enslaves and insults his people. I, myself a doctor like Andrei Liubetski, admire his courage, stand in solidarity with him and demand his immediate release.”

Uladzislau Karetski was a volunteer at the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka. He was arrested on 14 August 2020. On 10 June 2021, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for “participation in riots” (Criminal Code, Art. 293) and “preparation of persons for mass riots or financing it” (Criminal Code, Art. 293).

Chantal Kopf, member of the German Bundestag (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), has taken over the godparenthood of Uladzislau Karetski. She explains: “In Belarus, political opponents are not tolerated, they are suppressed and persecuted. Uladzislau Karetski stood up against all odds for political change and for a diverse and tolerant Belarus. I admire his courageous and determined political commitment and express my full support for him. As a Member of Parliament, it is important for me to take on this godparenthood and to send a signal of solidarity with a young political person who is representative of a vigilant and active civil society as well as of a democratic opposition. As a godparent and as a representative of democratic and constitutional principles and processes, I call for the immediate release of Uladzislau Karetski as well as all political prisoners in Belarus.”

