Gas production and supplies: results for 11 months

December 1, 2021, 13:40

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 467.6 billion cubic meters of gas in January-November of 2021, which is 14.7 per cent (or 60 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 15.8 per cent (or by 30.4 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

The Company increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 171.5 billion cubic meters, which is higher than the figure for the same period of 2020 by 6.6 per cent (or by 10.6 billion cubic meters).

Specifically, Gazprom increased its gas supplies to Turkey (+83.7 per cent), Germany (+16.8 per cent), Italy (+19.5 per cent), Romania (+221.8 per cent), Serbia (+85.8 per cent), Bulgaria (+43.8 per cent), Poland (+7.5 per cent), Greece (+12.2 per cent), Slovenia (+53.9 per cent), and Finland (+9.1 per cent).

Based on the results for the second half of November, such consumers as Greece, Slovenia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have now joined the list of countries (Germany, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia) whose gas imports from Gazprom are already exceeding the totals for the year 2020.

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline continue growing. Since November 2, supplies have been topping Gazprom’s daily contractual obligations by more than one-third every day as requested by China. On November 21, the daily increase in supplies hit a record 35.8 per cent.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, working gas inventories in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities were lagging behind last year’s level by 23.4 per cent (or by 20.8 billion cubic meters) as of November 29. Over 18 per cent of the gas injected during the summer period has already been withdrawn from the facilities. In the periods from November 16 to 18 and from November 23 to 25, daily records for withdrawal of gas from Europe’s UGS facilities were broken, marking all-time highs for these dates in many years of observation.

Gazprom continues to inject its gas into five European UGS facilities.

The inventories in Ukraine’s UGS facilities are 38.7 per cent (or 10.3 billion cubic meters) below the level of last year and are already approaching the figure recorded at the start of the injection period.

