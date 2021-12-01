Ceremony for presenting foreign ambassadors’ letters of credence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Letters of credence were presented to the President of Russia by Lubomir Rehak (Slovak Republic), Dang Minh Khoi (Socialist Republic of Vietnam), Abdullahi Yibaikwal Shehu (Federal Republic of Nigeria), Maju Kake (Republic of Guinea), Hassan Abdi Daoud (Federal Republic of Somalia), Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware (Republic of Ghana), Werner Almhofer (Republic of Austria), Mohamed Mahmoud Dahi (Islamic Republic of Mauritania), Davlatshoh Gulmahmadzoda (Republic of Tajikistan), U Lwin Oo (Republic of the Union of Myanmar), Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares (Federative Republic of Brazil), Augusto da Silva Cunha (Republic of Angola), Giorgio Starace (Italian Republic), Janitha Abewickrema Liyanage (Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka), Akambi Andre Okounlola-Biaou (Republic of Benin), Juan Fernando Holguin Flores (Republic of Ecuador), Rolando Enrique Barrow Noad (Republic of Panama), Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo (Republic of El Salvador), Marcos Gomez Martinez (Kingdom of Spain), and Pavan Kapoor (Republic of India).

Speech at ceremony for presenting letters of credence

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon.

I am delighted to welcome you to the Kremlin. Due to the unfavourable pandemic situation, we have to hold the ceremony to present your letters of credence in this limited format. I hope you all understand.

I am also happy to personally congratulate all of you on the official start of your diplomatic assignment in the Russian Federation and I wish you every success in fulfilling the honourable and responsible mission entrusted to you, to expand and strengthen ties between the states you represent and Russia. We are genuinely interested in your work being successful and rewarding.

It goes without saying that you can fully count on the support and assistance of the Russian authorities, ministries and agencies, as well as on a benevolent attitude and constructive approach on the part of businesses, the political community and the public in Russia.

I would like to express my confidence that your professional activity in Russia will involve interesting meetings, events, and contacts – well, this infection is bound to go away someday, we must defeat it and life must go back to normal. I really do hope that you will have opportunities to travel around our vast country on business and for pleasure, to get to know its multinational people, various religions, rich history and culture. And I hope that your stay in Russia will leave with the best impressions.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Recently, in my speech at the expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry Board, I outlined the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy and gave a detailed overview of the current difficult international situation, as well as approaches to settling acute global and regional problems.

We are consistently pursuing the idea that it is possible to effectively cope with the numerous challenges and threats only through joint efforts of the entire global community.

Developments around the coronavirus pandemic constantly remind us about this, too. The vile infection is far from defeated, and, of course, it will not be possible to tackle it in one single country. Unfortunately, in real life everything is different, and the term “vaccine nationalism” is already in use, which, alas, reflects the real state of affairs not only on the commercial vaccine market, but also in providing assistance to countries in need.

In fact, I believe that without joining the efforts of all states, without establishing mutually beneficial and equal cooperation it will be impossible to address such difficult global problems and achieve success in fighting climate change, or countering terrorism and organised crime, or ensuring sustainable development.

This is why we have called on all our international partners to act together, collectively, based on the central coordinating role of the United Nations and the founding principles of interstate communication envisaged in its Charter.

At the same time, we express our concern not only over the fact that the international community is acting separately and cannot unite to address truly important problems, but also over how some of our partners are behaving towards our country, towards Russia, trying to restrain our development in every possible way, to exert sanctions pressure and, moreover, to escalate tensions near our borders.

By the way, the threat on our western border is really growing, and we have mentioned it many times. It is enough to see how close NATO military infrastructure has moved to Russia’s borders. This is more than serious for us.

