Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen,

First, I would like to welcome all of you to the Russia Calling! Investment Forum. By tradition, it has gathered domestic and foreign investors and experts to discuss current issues on the business agenda, key trends that determine the development and investment potential of individual business areas, markets and even whole countries.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has been in the focus of the world’s attention for almost two years. There is nothing we can do about this. Its impact on investment, business and cooperation ties is great. It is affecting the entire global economy.

I would like to note that the economy is gradually recovering nonetheless. However, the rates of this recovery are in question and everyone knows why – it is yet another wave of the disease caused by a new coronavirus strain. This compels governments all over the world to resort to restrictions again.

In the next few weeks, we will find out how serious the consequences triggered by the new strain are. But it is explicitly clear that we must be ready for any change in the virus. First, it is necessary to continuously monitor the efficiency of tests and vaccines and use clear-cut algorithms for reducing the spread of infection. The healthcare system must be on high alert; it must have enough reserves of medications, oxygen and beds and use the most effective treatment protocols.

I would like to ask the Government – I address my colleagues in the Government of the Russian Federation – to prepare within a week an updated plan of action to counter the risks of the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

At the same time, considering the global cross-border nature of the disease, we can give an effective response to the pandemic only if we work together – I have said this many times, and not only I. Appeals to pool efforts in fighting this infection are voiced in the United Nations all the time. It is only possible to counter it effectively by coordinating the efforts of the entire international community. I am referring to mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates, access to vaccines in all regions of the planet and joint work on new anti-coronavirus medications.

I am sure it is hardly possible to counter this idea. The understanding of shared responsibility, especially by the leaders of the world’s most advanced countries, will become a foundation for more vigorous joint actions.

To be continued.

MIL OSI