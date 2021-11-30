Meeting with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia President Vladimir Putin: Comrade President,

I am very happy to see you, welcome.

We take part in various online events, but I am glad to see you here in Russia in such a normal way.

This year we already celebrated the anniversary of our Declaration of Strategic Partnership, but relations between Russia and Vietnam run much deeper than the decades that we have lived under this memorandum. We remember this, we truly value the level of our strategic partnership with Vietnam.

It must be said that our relations exist in the context of present circumstances. Despite the pandemic, trade between our countries increased by more than 15 percent last year, and by more than 16 percent over the first nine months of this year.

The itinerary of your visit to Russia is quite packed and ambitious. I know you have prepared a package of important documents in various fields concerning both economic and cultural cooperation.

I am very happy to see you.

Please convey my best wishes to the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam – we are also in touch. Our foreign ministries maintain regular contact. We have similar positions on many international issues, we constantly work within the UN and regional organisations.

Vietnam remains our reliable, loyal friend and strategic partner.

It is a pleasure to see you.

To be continued.

