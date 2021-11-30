Interactive Calendar of Bank of Russia Operations is created on its website

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The new resource will provide users with information on the main types, conditions, and dates of Bank of Russia operations in the current year, including weekends and holidays, in a convenient interactive format.

Information for the next calendar year will be posted on this resource at the end of the current year. During the year, information will be updated when the types and conditions of transactions change, as well as when the Bank of Russia decides to conduct individual transactions on weekends and holidays.

MIL OSI