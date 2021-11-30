Extract from register to replace insurance licence in hard copy

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Insurance licences, whether they are new, reissued licences, replacements or duplicates, will no longer be issued on paper. These amendments are stipulated by Bank of Russia Ordinance.

The right to perform insurance, reinsurance, mutual insurance operations, and a mediation activity as an insurance broker will be confirmed by an extract from the Unified State Register of Insurance Entities. From now on, insurance entities will receive documents in an electronic form.

Insurance entities that received licences in hard copy prior to the entry into force of the Bank of Russia Ordinance (10 December 2021) do not need to reissue them.

