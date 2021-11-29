Telephone conversation with President of Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia congratulated President Touadera on Republic Day celebrated in the Central African Republic on December 1. Faustin-Archange Touadera thanked Vladimir Putin for Russia’s diverse support. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to further develop cooperation, specifically, in trade and the economy, among other fields. The conversation also touched upon a number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda, including professional training of students from the Central African Republic, and countering COVID-19.

The presidents agreed to continue the political dialogue and contacts at various levels.

