Risk parameters change on Derivatives market

According to the anti-procyclicality model МААРС of CCP NCC there is evidence of increased volatility in RTS index and Brent oil futures. Therefore, CCP NCC sets the following market risk rates on below dates:

#

Underlying

Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 29.11.2021

Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 30.11.2021

Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 01.12.2021

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

RTS

13%

19%

25%

14%

20%

26%

15%

21%

27%

2

RTSM

13%

19%

25%

14%

20%

26%

15%

21%

27%

3

BR

16%

21%

29%

17%

22%

30%

18%

23%

31%

Detailed information about the anti-procyclicality model МААРС you may find at CCP NCC website.

In case of further significant increase of volatility market risk rates may be set as follows:

#

Asset

Market risk ratesin case of further significant increase of volatility

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

RTS

19%

25%

31%

2

RTSM

19%

25%

31%

3

BR

28%

33%

41%

