Risk parameters change on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
According to the anti-procyclicality model МААРС of CCP NCC there is evidence of increased volatility in RTS index and Brent oil futures. Therefore, CCP NCC sets the following market risk rates on below dates:
#
Underlying
Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 29.11.2021
Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 30.11.2021
Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 01.12.2021
MR1
MR2
MR3
MR1
MR2
MR3
MR1
MR2
MR3
1
RTS
13%
19%
25%
14%
20%
26%
15%
21%
27%
2
RTSM
13%
19%
25%
14%
20%
26%
15%
21%
27%
3
BR
16%
21%
29%
17%
22%
30%
18%
23%
31%
Detailed information about the anti-procyclicality model МААРС you may find at CCP NCC website.
In case of further significant increase of volatility market risk rates may be set as follows:
#
Asset
Market risk ratesin case of further significant increase of volatility
S_1_min
S_2_min
S_3_min
1
RTS
19%
25%
31%
2
RTSM
19%
25%
31%
3
BR
28%
33%
41%