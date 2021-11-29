Moscow hosts meeting of Interbank Currency Council of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Bank of Russia, and Pavel Kallaur, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, met on 26 November 2021 to discuss the current situation in the national economies of both states and key areas of their future monetary policies.

The parties focused on the functions of the Russian-Belarusian working group under the Interbank Currency Council. The group is set up to reinforce bilateral cooperation with due regard to modern challenges, and also to effectively implement measures under the union programmes approved by the Council of Ministers of the Union State on 10 September 2021 and by the Supreme State Council of the Union State on 4 November 2021.

Preview photo: FreshStock / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI