Meeting with BTS-MOST Board Chairman Ruslan Baysarov

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Baysarov, your company has implemented and continues working on rather large, we can even say nationwide projects, such as the Eastern Operating Domain, then the port of Sabetta, which, as far as I know, you have done together with Novatek, is that right?

BTS-MOST Board Chairman Ruslan Baysarov: Yes, together.

Vladimir Putin: Border checkpoints with the People’s Republic of China. Let us discuss all of this.

Ruslan Baysarov: Thank you for the meeting, Mr President.

I will be brief, if I may. The history of Bamtonnelstroy began with an executive order of the Ministry of Transport Construction in 1975.

Everything is here in the book, so I do not miss anything. Let us look through it, and I will comment on it. These are all the projects – well, not all of them, but a part, there are too many and I have just created an excerpt.

Vladimir Putin: Fine.

Ruslan Baysarov: On the first page, as I have already said, you can see the history of Bamtonnelstroy.

I would like you to note, Mr President, that all the ten tunnels, including the one that was the most difficult to build, Severomuysky Tunnel, were built by Bamtonnelstroy workers. First, only eight were planned, but then the Government decided to add another two.

Next, there is a description of the tunnels our workers built. Severomuysky Tunnel. There are many of them: over 50 tunnels. This one is the most difficult tunnel in the world.

Vladimir Putin: Severomuysky Tunnel?

Ruslan Baysarov: Yes, a symbol of the tenacity of the Bamtonnelstroy workers.

Foreign experts refused to build it and suggested we refuse too. In 1984, First Deputy Prime Minister Heydar Aliyev, member of the USSR Communist Party Central Committee, travelled to the construction site to support the tunnel builders.

As you know, the tunnel was completed, and it remains the most difficult tunnel, a very interesting facility.

Vladimir Putin: What was so difficult about it?

Ruslan Baysarov: The soil is very heavy there, and there were tectonic collisions, underground currents, gas emissions. This was a very difficult project, but we completed it.

Vladimir Putin: 45 kilometres, is that right?

Ruslan Baysarov: We have constructed 45 kilometres of tunnels in total there, this one is 15.5 km.

At the beginning, the Politburo planned to build eight tunnels there. When Heydar Aliyev arrived, the workers explained that it was necessary to build another two loop tunnels there, and he made the decision on the spot, together with Bamtonnelstroy workers. So, an additional two loop tunnels were built there. Can you imagine? A very difficult and a very interesting tunnel; it still remains one of the most difficult facilities to have been built in the world.

To be continued.

