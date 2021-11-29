Greetings on opening of 3rd Russian–Chinese Energy Business Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China enjoy a historically high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Its important aspect is energy cooperation, which has grown significantly in the past years.

The cross-border oil and gas pipelines operate steadily. We systematically increase coal and electric energy supplies from Russia to China. We have large-scale joint projects in petrochemistry as well as LNG production in the Arctic. New energy units, based on a Russian design, are currently under construction at two Chinese nuclear power plants.

The Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum is an effective mechanism for a direct dialogue between Russian and Chinese fuel and energy companies. This year’s agenda is quite intensive, as usual. It is important that the programme includes such topical issues as development and implementation of energy-efficient technology and green energy development. Information and analysis platforms are another area of cooperation that is in great demand. One such platform is the Investment Atlas of Russian-Chinese Energy Cooperation.

I hope that the discussions during the forum will be constructive and substantial and will outline new promising forms of cooperation for the benefit of our nations.”

MIL OSI