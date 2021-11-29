Condolences on death of Vladimir Naumov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Vladimir Naumov was an outstanding film director, a true master of Russian cinema. His talented films, made over years of tireless creative labour, raise important issues that concern people and, therefore, resonate with audiences of different generations.”

Vladimir Naumov died at the age of 93. He was People’s Artist of the USSR, winner of the State Prize of the Soviet Union and holder of numerous cinema awards, in particular, of the Venice and Moscow film festivals.

MIL OSI