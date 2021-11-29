Birthday greetings to Yevgeny Mironov, Artistic Director of Theatre of Nations and People’s Artist of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have fulfilled your biggest dream and have become a renowned actor and director, winning the recognition of your peers and the sincere love of your audience. Of course, this happened mainly thanks to your enormous creative potential, remarkable leadership skills and your ability to unite talented like-minded people around brilliant creative ideas. The Theatre of Nations is rightly considered one of the most successful and popular stages in Moscow.

I praise your tireless involvement in important social, educational and charity initiatives as well as in the professional development of gifted young people.”

Yevgeny Mironov is one of the most famous film actors in Russia, with more than 50 films in his filmography. He founded Third Rome Studio, a creative production association. He is a co-founder of the Artist and Life in Motion charity foundations. He received the state prize in literature and art in 1995 and 2010.

