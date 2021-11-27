Statements by leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia following trilateral talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues,

To conclude our trilateral meeting, I would like to thank again my colleagues, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, for agreeing to come to Russia today and to discuss the situation taking shape in the region in general and as regards the settlement of the Karabakh problem.

I should say from the start that our talks today were very constructive. It was an in-depth analysis of the current situation. We gave credit to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers, border guards and those specialists who conduct mine clearing and ensure people’s return to their homes.

I also want to stress that we agreed on a number of issues which I consider vital. The first of them is the establishment of mechanisms for border demarcation and delimitation between the two states, and we agreed to complete this work by the end of the year. I hope it will happen as soon as possible. There are no obstacles to establishing such mechanisms.

Second, I would like to mention a very important and sensitive point related to humanitarian issues, and we have also made good progress here.

Finally, we held an in-depth discussion on economic issues, on developing economic ties, and spoke about unblocking transport corridors as the first step. This concerns both railway and road traffic.

I think we ought to thank our deputy prime ministers who have been working on this issue for a long time, and we agreed that next week they will meet in Moscow to sum up some of the results and announce the decisions we approved today.

Thank you very much once again for today’s work. I want to thank both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

To be continued.

MIL OSI