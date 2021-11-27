PEN International calls to release Belarusian PEN member Ales Bialiatski

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/105836 2021 2021-11-27T17:17:39+0300 2021-11-27T17:17:39+0300 2021-11-27T17:17:40+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/pen_international_logo.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

PEN International believes that Ales Bialiatski is being targeted for his human rights work, and for exercising his right to peaceful assembly and expression. The organisation calls for his immediate and unconditional release and for all charges against him to be dropped.

PEN International urges its members worldwide to write to the Belarusian authorities calling on them to:

Release Ales Bialiatski immediately and unconditionally, and drop all charges against him;

Pending his release, ensure that he is provided with regular communication with his family, lawyers and adequate health care;

Abide by their international human rights obligations and uphold the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

A Belarusian PEN member, an author and chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, Ales Bialiatski was arrested on July 14, 2021 and has been in pre-trial detention ever since. Bialiatski faces up to seven years in prison on trumped-up charges of tax evasion.

MIL OSI