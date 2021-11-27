Greetings to European Mixed Team Judo Championships

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Holding such prestigious international competitions in our country is an acknowledgment of the high authority of the Russian school of Judo, its readiness to expand horizons and enrich the martial arts traditions with new achievements.

Even though the mixed team championship is a relatively recent format of competitions, it has already attracted the interest of both martial arts professionals and amateurs and was included in the Tokyo Olympics programme.

I am sure that he current meeting of Europe’s top judokas will be held at a high organisational level and will be remembered for its fair uncompromising bouts, the participants’ skills, the joy of victories and triumphs, and will contribute to promoting judo, its ideals and values.”

