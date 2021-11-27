Greetings on the opening of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Cup in modern pentathlon in double event (running and shooting)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your tournament has brought together at the CSKA Sports Complex the country’s best pentathlon athletes and special operations soldiers from the Army, the National Guard and other agencies. They are to showcase the willpower and excellent physical training and to compete in resilience and mastery in an honest, captivating and uncompromising stand-off.

I should specially note the much-needed work of the Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation, which that has done a great deal to organise the tournament. Its contribution is significant for the development and support of this spectacular and dynamic sport, and the promotion of healthy and active lifestyle values in society.”

