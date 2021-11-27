Congratulation to Alisher Usmanov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Such unconditional and unanimous support from the FIE Congress participants is clear and convincing evidence of your fruitful work at the helm of this demanding position and the proper assessment of your organisational qualities and significant personal contribution to the development of sport and the Olympic movement.

I firmly believe that you will further solve the challenges facing the FIE, making use of your inherent energy and assertiveness, while contributing to the enhancement of international cooperation in sport.”

