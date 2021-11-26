Meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The consultations are timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Statement on a complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone of November 9, 2020.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, friends,

I would like to begin by thanking you for making time to respond to my invitation and to come to Russia to review the work that has been carried out during the year since the adoption of the peace statement last year. We reaffirmed our agreements on the ceasefire and restoring normal life later in January. A lot has been accomplished during this time.

Unfortunately, not every issue have been settled yet. I am aware of the tragic incidents at the border when people on both sides get killed or wounded. These things require special attention on our part, and in fact, we are meeting today in order to avoid incidents like this in the future.

Overall, much has been accomplished during the year. First, no large-scale hostilities are taking place, which is very good in and of itself. During this time – and with our assistance – much has been done to have the refugees go back to their homes, with 53,000 people returning to their permanent place of residence. A good monitoring group has been created, and our contingent is working there. As far as I understand and according to assessments from both sides, it is doing a good job, providing safe living conditions for the locals. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring centre is operational. Most importantly, conditions are being created for a normal peaceful life.

A trilateral commission has been created at the level of deputy prime ministers of the governments of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. My colleagues have reported to me on its progress. It is not easy, but, nevertheless, this work is at an advanced stage, and there is reason to believe that we will soon be able to not only confirm the work of the corresponding group on unblocking transport links, but also make the appropriate decisions that everyone needs.

I think this is, in fact, the goal of our efforts, namely, to create proper conditions for the revival of the region so people can feel safe and engage in economic activity and develop the economy. All this, of course, should have the most favourable effect on the living standards of the citizens of both countries.

This is of great importance for Russia since we have special relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan. We were part of a single state for many centuries, we have deep historical ties, and I would not want to sever them, but on the contrary, we must strive to restore and maintain them in the future.

This is what I would like to say in my opening remarks.

President Aliyev and I have preliminarily discussed the issues that we will be working to approve in the course of our joint work. We have done this with the Armenian side in advance. I have repeatedly discussed these matters with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and we also exchanged views on this matter on our way to this venue. Mr Pashinyan will stay after the trilateral meeting, and we will have a bilateral meeting with him.

This is, perhaps, all I wanted to say to open our meeting. If our colleagues want or need to say something at the beginning of our meeting, please go ahead.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much for the invitation, Mr President.

We in Azerbaijan greatly appreciate your personal participation in settling relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and of course, your involvement in harmonizing the text of the Statement last year.

As you mentioned, we met in this format early this year. Now we are meeting at the end of the year so we can review the results.

Of course, the situation is generally stable in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. There have been no serious incidents or deliberate provocations. Isolated incidents were not common. So I would like to thank the Russian peacekeeping contingent for its good service: they are ensuring security in the region that was in a state of frozen conflict for many years and the site of a full-scale war last year.

This year, Azerbaijan has displayed a most constructive approach towards eliminating the consequences of the war and unblocking communications. I believe this issue is an important one as one of the items that have not yet been fulfilled, because the other items in the trilateral Statement, which was adopted and signed in November last year, have mostly been carried out. So I think, as we have already talked about this, it would be natural to discuss this, as well as the delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We also appreciate Russia’s support, including advice, on this issue.

The border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not been delimited, and we have repeatedly said on the record that we are willing to start the process of delimitation immediately. Further: we have suggested to Armenia, publicly, starting work on a peace treaty in order to put an official end to the confrontation, recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and live in the future as neighbours, learn to live as neighbours from scratch.

Of course, there is a host of other emerging problems, but they are being resolved promptly, in part with Russia’s help – your personal involvement and contributions from the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry, the Government and other bodies.

I would like to thank you again for the opportunity to hold this meeting today.

To be continued.

MIL OSI