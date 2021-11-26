Inflation expectations remain elevated in November

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Households’ inflation expectations somewhat declined in November but stayed close to their multi-year highs. According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, households estimate 12-month ahead inflation at 13.5%.

According to the Bank of Russia’s monitoring, companies’ short-term price expectations also decreased although remained high. Analysts revised their inflation outlook for 2021 upwards to 7.7–7.8%.

More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

