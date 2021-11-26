Greetings to participants and guests of ceremony to conclude Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This comprehensive, major interstate project has shown the importance of cooperation in science, technology and innovation as part of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that the Russian Federation shares with the People’s Republic of China.

Despite the current challenges and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we have managed to consistently implement the main part of the cross years’ event-packed agenda. Using telecommunication technologies, over a thousand events were held, such as conferences, forums, seminars, and exhibitions. Joint research and educational programmes were developed; agreements were signed to create laboratories that will conduct research in mathematics, chemistry, oceanology, and innovative materials. Among the landmark events were the agreement on China’s participation in the megascience project NIKA and the opening of the Russia-China Mathematics Centre by Moscow State University and Peking University.

I am sure that this productive joint work will facilitate the further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in many important spheres.”

