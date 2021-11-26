Commemorative and investment coins: issue and distribution

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia publishes its first guidelines for planning, issuing and distributing commemorative and investment coins.

This is aimed to make the coin issue decision-making procedures clear and transparent for those who may apply to the Bank of Russia with the relevant initiatives, market participants, and various stakeholders.

The guidelines specify the selection criteria for subjects and types of commemorative coins, the memorable dates their releases may be timed to, and lowest mintages.

The document also describes how the regulator makes its long-term coin issue plans and schedules and consider proposals for issuing additional coins beyond the said plans.

There is a special section dedicated to coin allocation and distribution.

