Telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel

A number of current international issues were discussed in depth during the call.

Regarding developments on the Belarus-EU border, the emphasis on both sides was on the importance of resolving the migration crisis in conformity with the norms of international humanitarian law. Support was affirmed for systematic EU-Minsk cooperation, as agreed during President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko’s telephone conversations with Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. In this context, Vladimir Putin described as counterproductive the intentions of European states to impose another round of sanctions on Belarus.

The use of water cannon, tear gas, stun grenades and other riot control means by Polish security forces was raised. Hope was expressed that Charles Michel would work with Warsaw to prevent violence against the migrants and actions that might inflame the situation.

During an exchange on the domestic Ukrainian conflict, it was emphasised that there is no alternative to the Minsk Package of Measures as the foundation for a settlement. The President of Russia expressed concern over Ukraine’s continued provocations aimed at fuelling tensions on the contact line. The need for Kiev to end its policy of discrimination against its Russian-speaking population, in violation of Ukraine’s international commitments, was also addressed.

At the request of Mr Michel, Vladimir Putin informed him about the steps taken to implement the provisions of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. These agreements will make it possible to restore peaceful life and rebuild economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus. The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia will review these matters at their meeting in Sochi on November 26.

The situations in Afghanistan and Libya were also discussed.

