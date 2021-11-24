Happy birthday, Tatsiana!

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Tatiana Lasitsa, a political prisoner and a volunteeer of Viasna, is celebrating her birthday today. Congratulate Tatsiana on her special day!

Tatsiana Lasitsa is an activist and human rights defender based in Rečyca, a volunteer working with the Homieĺ branch of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, who has already spent more than than 300 days in prison.

On November 3, she was sentenced to two and a half years in a general-security penal colony. Tatsiana was accused of “organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order” (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code) and “training and preparing individuals to participate in such actions,” as well as their “financing or other material support” (Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

Congratulate Tatsiana by writing to her!

SIZO-3, 246003, Homieĺ, vul. Knižnaja, 1A

Tatsiana Lasitsa (Таццяне Леанідаўне Ласіцы)

