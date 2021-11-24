Greetings on opening of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I would like to greet you on the opening of this meeting of the the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group. The current meeting is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam. I would like to thank King of Saudi Arabia His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques‎, Servant of the Two Noble Sanctuaries and Protector of the Two Holy Cities, for personally overseeing the organisation of this meeting.

Russia attaches great significance to developing friendly ties with Muslim countries, including bilateral ties and those within the framework of the dialogue with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. It is important that our positions are quite similar on many topical matters of the regional and global agenda. We jointly advocate the creation of an equitable and democratic world order, based on the primacy of law and the peaceful coexistence of states, and free from military dictate and any form of discrimination.

As always, the meeting has a very packed agenda. You will discuss specific ways of interaction in resolving regional conflicts and crises, and combating the threats of international terrorism and extremism. Trade and economic, scientific and technological, cultural and other cooperation also deserve serious attention.

I hope that your joint work will be constructive and fruitful, and that it will help strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of our countries.”

