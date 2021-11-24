Congratulations on the 15th anniversary of Russian and German coordination bureaus for youth cooperation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“During their existence, these organisations established under the 2004 Russian-German Intergovernmental Agreement have fully proved their relevance and efficacy, fostering constructive dialogue between critical parts of our countries’ civil societies.

The importance of such direct, informal contacts – true people’s diplomacy – is even greater at the current, fairly difficult stage of bilateral relations. Young Russians and Germans are taking an active part in drafting and implementing advanced joint projects and programmes in education, science and technology, culture and other spheres. Regular student exchanges between universities and schools create unique opportunities to study a foreign language and learn about the rich history and current realities of Russia and Germany.

I hope these organisations coordinating youth cooperation will remain as active as ever and continue to promote understanding and trust between our nations.”

MIL OSI