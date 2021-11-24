Birthday greetings to Alexander Maslyakov, President of KVN International Union

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your colleagues, viewers, and the friendly KVN team rightfully respect you as an experienced professional radiating endless creative and constructive energy. These qualities have helped you to remain at the helm for many years and to direct the trajectory of such a huge project as the KVN television show, a game that brings together talented and enthusiastic young people from around the world.”

KVN (Club of the Cheerful and Quick-witted) is a television comedy sketch game show involving teams from various universities, enterprises, and cities.

