On November 26, Sochi will host trilateral talks between Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On November 26, 2021, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia will meet in Sochi. The trilateral talks, initiated by the President of Russia, are timed to coincide with the anniversary of the November 9, 2020, Statement on a complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The parties will consider the implementation of the November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, agreements between the three leaders, and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region. Special emphasis will be placed on the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport links.

Vladimir Putin is also expected to have bilateral meetings with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.

