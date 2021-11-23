On November 24, Vladimir Putin will chair a regular meeting with Government members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants will focus on efforts to guarantee the required wage levels for certain categories of public sector workers, as stipulated by presidential executive orders. Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister will report on the matter. Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education , Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister will also take part in the discussion.

The participants will also review a number of current issues.

MIL OSI