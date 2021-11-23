MOEX boosts international shares offering to over 500 stocks

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange plans to admit shares of 80 international companies including Nasdaq, Airbnb, Domino’s Pizza, Gartner, Motorola Solutions and others to trading on 1 December 2021. This will bring the number of shares and depository receipts of international issuers available for trading on Moscow Exchange to 521.

MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends are set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in USD for US securities.

All shares of international companies admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange are available to investors, including individuals, in roubles and in the currency of the primary listing, primarily US dollars.

National Clearing Centre (NCC, part of Moscow Exchange Group) accepts securities of international companies as collateral for trades made on Moscow Exchange markets.

Individual investors can submit Form W-8 to establish eligibility for reduction of or exemption from tax on dividend income from U.S. securities.

From 6 December 2021, trading on the Moscow Exchange’s Equity Market will run from 6:50 am to 11:50 pm Moscow time. Shares from the MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX) will be available for pre-market trading, as will the most liquid global stocks and depositary receipts. The full list of securities is available on the Moscow Exchange website.

